Carl A. Back, 88, was raised by his grandfather, Dr. S. M. Zimmerman and his mother Erna Zimmerman Thompson. He passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Masonic Village Health Care Center after a year-long illness. He had the comfort of his wife, Anna M. Belser, and children with him at the time of his passing. He was predeceased by both his first and second wives, Joyce Gardner Back, and Lucretia Santucci Back.
He was raised in Ardmore, graduated from Lower Merion HS, received a BS from Eastern College, and earned an MS from Villanova University. He was an educator and eventually ran his own consulting business for at-risk youth throughout his working years.
Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He considered his most impactful acts of service to be volunteering with National Marriage Encounter, CONTACT Helpline, and the Pennsylvania Prison Society. Through these activities and others, he gathered a strong community of lifelong friends. He enjoyed time in nature and counted many silent and dream retreats, particularly times spent at Weston Priory, VT as some of his most meaningful memories.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna M. Belser; his five children: Andy (& Kevin), Steve (& Bonnie), Jennifer, Jon (& Sura), and Diane; his 4 step-children: Hannah, Chris (& Alex), Janet, and Andy (& Virginia); and their combined grandchildren: Jeremy, Abby, Marilyn, Noah, Olivia, Stella, Jonathan, Mark, Emma, Noah, and Avery.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; family and friends will be received from 2 PM-time of service and the celebration will be available via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/c/ElizabethtownChurchoftheBrethren. Private interment will occur at a later date and arrangements are being made by Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Donations may be made in Carl's memory to CONTACT Helpline (PO BOX 90035, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or to http://www.contacthelpline.org/donations)." To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
