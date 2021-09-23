Carilee (Kuehner) Rivele, 71, of Bainbridge, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 3, 1950 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sue (Owings) Kuehner. She was married 52 years to Richard J. Rivele.
Carilee was a 1967 graduate of Bartram High School in Philadelphia and when she was 16 years old, worked for Bell Telephone as an operator. Earning her associates degree from Delaware County Community College, she was employed as a claims adjuster with American Mutual, Reliance Reinsurers and Cigna.
Carilee enjoyed music and going to concerts, loved the outdoors and traveling to Maine and Martha's Vineyard. She always loved to share how she won the "prestigious" Colgate Smile contest at the age of ten, but most of all she loved being with her husband and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lorraine (Robert) Klimek of Schwenksville, PA, Julie (Jonathan) Wallace of Maytown, PA and 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Samantha, Melanie, Ryan, and Rachel.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carilee's memory may be made to Masonic Village Children's Home, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.