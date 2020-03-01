Carey Lynne G. (Goodman) Luttrell, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor. Born in Greensboro, NC she was the daughter of the late Carey Mildred (Payne) and Clifford Leith Goodman. She was the loving wife of the late Jack Shiefler Luttrell.
Lynne was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree with a major in art from Greensboro College in 1952. Following graduation, she taught at Gillespie Park Junior High School prior to starting a family. Jack's career took them north, eventually settling in Canada where they lived for many years. Lynne was full of southern hospitality and enjoyed entertaining friends and family often. As a wonderful cook, Lynne loved being in the kitchen. She was an accomplished seamstress, an avid knitter, loved reading, and playing bridge. Lynne was unabashedly proud of each of her family members and wouldn't hesitate to share her pride in them with everyone she met. In her later years she cherished spending time with family and friends and especially her beloved cat, Kitty.
She is survived by her loving children: Andrea M. Dobson (W. Bruce Dobson) of Little Rock, AR, Jacquelyn R. Strybos (William A. Strybos) of Lancaster, Laura L. Thomas (Mark J. Thomas) of Naperville, IL and Sarah L. Luttrell of Sarnia Ontario, Canada; her grandchildren: Michelle Dobson (Hayes Taylor), Emily Dobson (Noel Thompson), Joseph Dobson, Samuel Dobson, Sarah VanderPlate (Jarred VanderPlate), Daniel Strybos (Sarah Strybos), Jordan Strybos (Shannon DePaul), Jack Thomas, and Anna Thomas; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Colson, Connor, William, and Annalise VanderPlate, and Ellie and Jocelyn Strybos; her brother, Timothy C. Goodman of Richmond, VA; her sister-in-law, Judith M. Goodman of Greensboro, NC, as well as 4 nieces and 5 nephews. Lynne is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, her brother Clifford L. Goodman, Jr. and 2 nephews.
Lynne was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Details on location and time will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
