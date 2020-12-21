Cansie U. Shupp, Jr., 80, of Reinholds, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Reading, PA to the late Jennie (Ulrich) Shupp and Cansie U. Shupp, Sr.
Cansie graduated from Cocalico Union High School in 1958 and then from McCann School of Business in Reading, PA. He worked as a Payroll Officer at Hope Hosiery Mill in Denver, PA and had previously been employed at Ephrata National Bank. Cansie was also a well known waiter at numerous local restaurants.
Cansie was a member of Allegheny United Church of Christ in Mohnton, PA. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed collecting record albums, 45's, and sheet music. He also loved visiting local flea markets.
He is survived by one brother: James Shupp; a very close friend that Cansie considered family: Kevin Flory and his wife, Debra and children, Kyle and Kristin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Cansie was preceded in death by three sisters: Lillian, Muriel, and Barbara, and one brother, Carl.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Cansie's memory to Allegheny United Church of Christ, 1219 Kurtz Mill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.