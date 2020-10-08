Candis E. Mast, 64, of Leola passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph, Sr. and Joann Foxall Evans. She was the loving wife of Larry D. Mast for 42 years of marriage.
Over the years, she enjoyed quilting and cross-stitch along with reading, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: daughters, Stephanie married to Michael Weaver, Erica Mast and her fiancé Chad DeLong, Stacy Evans; 6 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Debra married to Hubert Smith, Cathy married to Tom Albright, and John, Jr. married to Suzanne Evans.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11 AM from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 to 11 AM at the funeral home on Saturday. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »