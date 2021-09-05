Candas L. Snell, 98, of Camp Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September1, 2021 in her residence.
She was a retired Assistant Branch Manager with CCNB and PNC Bank, New Cumberland; a 1940 graduate of New Cumberland High School; a member of First Church of God, New Cumberland and the Order of Eastern Star, Steadfast Chapter #479, Harrisburg.
Candas enjoyed bird watching, word search puzzles, the game show network, gardening, the beach and the outdoors. She was a long-time season ticket holder for Penn State football and a former volunteer for Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. But more than anything in this world, Candas loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Candas was born in Renova, the daughter of the late Alton and Abbie (Allabach) Lundeen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry D. Snell, Jr.; grandchildren, Dana Lynn Ditzler and Matthew D. Snell.
She is survived by her children, Glenaire S. Kreitzer (Richard) of Etters, Cherryl S. Barrette (Frank) of Etters and Douglas W. Snell, Sr. (Chris) of Ephrata; a sister Claire Johnston of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren, Alison, Melissa, David, Doug, Jr. and Courtney; and ten great-grandchildren, Nate, Nick, Delaney, Riley, Ryan, Matthew, Dougie, III, Dennis, Grace and Adeline; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in First Church of God, New Cumberland, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Fairview Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Candas's memory to either her church at the address above or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 115, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9794.
To send messages of condolence to the family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com