Candace L. Newswanger, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Joppa, MD at the home of her sister Patricia. Born in Oliver, PA, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Elsie F. Dull Newcomer and the wife of the late Vernon Newswanger who died in 1980.
An active member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she sang in the choir and also enjoyed going to auctions and public sales. Candace for many years was employed at Armstrong World Industries and Kerr Glass in Lancaster.
She is survived by her brothers: Bill Newcomer, Warminster, PA and Larry Newcomer, Asheboro, NC, her sisters: June Womer, Leachburg, PA, Nancy Walker, Friedens, PA and Patricia Straub, Joppa, MD. She was preceded in death by a son, David Newswanger (October, 2006), her brothers: John Newcomer and Ben Newcomer, and her sisters: Mayalene McClintock and Priscilla Smith.
A Funeral Service for Candace will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of Orange and Pine Streets) on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
Please visit Candace's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »