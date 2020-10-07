Camp McClain Craig, 98, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Home in Manheim.
Born in Franklin County, he was the son of the late Frank Craig and Nellie (Funston) Craig. He is survived by his wife Lucille (Yohn) Craig; a daughter, Veronica; a son, Dennis and a granddaughter, Alexandria. Also surviving is a sister, Treva Gabler of Shippensburg; nieces and nephews.
In 1953 Camp and Lucille moved from Orrstown to Ephrata to open an Esso service center on what is now Rt. 272, Denver. Later it became C & L Exxon service center, which he operated for over 40 years. It grew from a 24-hour gas station to a full self-service Exxon station with lots of hard work on his part.
In his younger years he was a hunter in Amberson Valley, belonged to Speedwell Fish and Game Club, and was a league bowler. Camp and Lucille joined the Pegasus Flight Club and flew to many destinations and were accomplished ballroom dancers. He loved oil painting and antique collecting. They built their dream home in Reamstown and enjoyed living there until they retired to Manheim.
On October 1, 2020, Camp and Lucille were happily married for 79 years.
Camp was always pleasant, always smiling and was a true gentleman. He never missed a Phillies game and always had a toothpick in his mouth. He loved his family and we will always love him.
Rest in Peace Daddy.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1258 Newport Road, PO Box 125, Penryn, 17564, in his memory, where he was a member.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
