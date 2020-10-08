Camp McClain Craig, 98, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Home in Manheim.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Interment will be private in Muddy Creek cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Camp Craig
A living tribute »
A living tribute »