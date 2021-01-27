Camille M. Theis, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 9:30AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
