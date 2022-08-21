Camille F. Woodley, 83, of Columbia, PA, formerly of Galeton and Gaines, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 while on a two week vacation, in Potter and Tioga County, PA, visiting family and friends. Born February 17, 1939, in Columbia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Catherine (Kauffman) Fischer. On September 9, 1988, in Manheim, PA, she married the late Philip H. Woodley who predeceased her on September 12, 2007.
Camille retired from the Armstrong Ceiling Plant, in Maritta, PA, after 15 years of service. She enjoyed quilting, reading, and playing cards and board games. She received her greatest joy visiting with her family and friends. Camille was a member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church in Galeton, where she would often be found in the kitchen helping with the fish fries and funeral dinners. She was also a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffery Nau, Columbia, PA, James Nau, Lancaster, PA and John Alexander, the Netherlands; eight daughters, Jolene Hake, Columbia, PA, Josetta Reese, Columbia, PA, Judith Weiss, PA, Jeanette Good, Columbia, PA, Denise Hill, PA, Michelle Ramus, FL, Elizabeth Kontry, TX, and Deanna Smith, MD; four brothers; five sisters; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton from 10:00-11:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Joseph Daugherty as Celebrant. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bibianna Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the Gale Hose Ambulance Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
