Camilla E. Vogel

Camilla E. (Keim) Vogel, 88, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
She was born in Columbia, PA, daughter of the late Aloysius J. and Amy I. (Bradley) Keim. A sister, Regina Horn, wife of John Horn, preceded her in death. Camilla was the last of her immediate family.
Camilla was the loving wife of the late Samuel R. Vogel. They met while both working at the Marietta Army Depot. They were married on May 14, 1955 and resided in Lancaster for 44 years. Camilla and Sam honeymooned in Miami, FL and enjoyed summer vacations in Ocean City, MD, and Ocean City, NJ.
Camilla loved being a homemaker and spending time in the kitchen. She passed on many recipes to her family. She also worked as a merchandiser for American Greeting Cards for 15 years.
She was a member of St. Philip's the Apostle Catholic Church, Millersville, PA, where she served in the Ladies Auxiliary.
Camilla is survived by 2 sons, Samuel Mark, husband of Maureen Vogel, Landisville, PA, Michael Bruce, husband of Jan Vogel, Birdsboro, PA, and a daughter, Amy Celeste, wife of Lee Steinbeiser, Ephrata, PA, and 6 grandchildren, Laura, Mark, Ashlea, Michael, Andrea and Emily.
Camilla was provided much love and support from her niece, Suzanne (Horn) wife of Gerry Ganse, and her nephew, Rev. John Horn, S.J.
Camilla resided at St. Anne's Retirement Community since 2012 where she was provided wonderful care. She attended daily Mass and enjoyed participating in the many activities, with art class being her favorite. She enjoyed giving her artwork to family members as Christmas presents.
Camilla was also crowned "Queen of Hearts" at the 2014 Valentine's celebration at St. Anne's.
Over the years the Keim family had a special relationship with the St. Anne's Community. Keim's Modern Bakery supported St. Anne's with bread and baked goods in exchange for prayers for the family.
The artist, Bob Brinser, captured this memory as he painted a mural of the horse drawn Keim's bakery wagon on the entry way wall at St. Anne's.
A public viewing will be held from 10AM to the start of the funeral Mass at 11AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512 and / or the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.
