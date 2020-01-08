Cami Jo Combs Callie Jo Flowers

Cami Jo Combs, 20 and Callie Jo Flowers, 2 gained their angel wings the morning of January 4, 2020 while sleeping. Two beautiful souls, taken far too soon and way too young. To know them, was to love them.
Cami Jo was born on December 30, 1999, the daughter of Charlie C. Combs of West Palm Beach, FL and Michelle L. Hoffman of Columbia. She attended Columbia High School and most recently worked at Susquehanna Glass Factory. Cami was a wonderful mommy, showing pure love to her princess, Callie. Cami loved to take pictures and silly videos and enjoyed playing softball.
Cami will be deeply missed by her mother, Michelle and dad, Charlie; brother, Trent L. Lefever and sister, Torie L. Lefever, both of Columbia; half-sister, Kirsten A. Combs of Elizabethtown; nieces, Talia, Talisha, Melody and Madison and nephews, Erik and Rowan. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Lillie Keesee of Columbia and paternal grandmother, Rachel Hoopengarner of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ray Hoffman and Connie Ball.
Callie Jo was born on August 13, 2017, the daughter of the late Cami Jo Combs and Austin M. Flowers of Marietta and Eric E. Riggleman, Jr. of Columbia. Callie was her family's "sour patch kid"...pinching you one minute and seconds later, hugging and kissing you. Callie was a talker, loved to make funny faces, singing and loving her Care Bear, Lucky.
Callie will be deeply missed by her fathers, Eric and Austin; grandmother, Michelle L. Hoffman; grandfather, Charlie C. Combs; uncle, Trent; aunts, Torie and Kirsten; cousins and her great grandmothers, Lillie and Rachel.
Family and friends are invited to attend Cami and Callie's funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:30PM from the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia with Pastor Douglas D. Evans officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 1 to 2:30PM. Interment will be held in the Mt. Hope UM Church Cemetery, Quarryville.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in their memory to Cami and Callie's Go Fund Me Account.
For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »