Cameron Layne Weaver, 21, of Lebanon, died Friday, August 11, 2023, in Luray, VA as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Larry E. Weaver of Lebanon and Karen Marie Stauffer Weaver of Leola.
Cameron was a 2020 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and worked in construction employed by Weaver Companies in East Earl, PA. He attended Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church and was involved in their Young Adult ministry. His interests included building and flying drones, computers, motorcycles, hunting, music, cars and serving on mission trips. Cameron had a love for God and people, a spirit of excellence, and a generous, compassionate heart.
Surviving besides his parents is a step-mother, Ann Louise Newswanger Weaver of Lebanon, a brother, Grant Marshall Weaver of Lebanon; a sister, Kiana Brooklyn Weaver of Lebanon and Leola; three step-sisters, Cassie Elaine Wolfe, Hallie Faith Wolfe, and Cheney Hope Wolfe all of Lebanon; a paternal grandmother, Vera Mae Weaver Martin, a step-paternal grandfather, Leon Martin both of Ephrata; maternal grandparents Wesley Sensenig Stauffer and Marla Jean Bollinger Stauffer of Ephrata; and a maternal great-grandmother, Della Mast Bollinger of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, Melvin Earl Weaver.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 18, at 10:30 A.M. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, August 17, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM and on Friday, August 18, from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Youth Mission Fund at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown, PA 17038. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.