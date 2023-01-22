Cambria Elizabeth deVitry of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania passed away on January 16, 2023, at the age of 36. Born July 10, 1986, Cambria filled the lives of her family, friends, and all she met, human or animal, with love, grace, compassion, and joy; doing so in such a unique and kind way that can never be replicated. The loss of those who cherished her so much is now her gain, as she has gone to be with her father (Alan deVitry), her mother (Fawn Wolf), her grandmother (Betty Kendig), and her grandfather (Jerry Kendig); all of whom preceded her in death.
Cambria was a spirit so free and beautiful; this world could not hold her for long. An incredible artist, she filled her home with many drawings and creations that showcased her individual style and perspective on life. Likewise brilliant of mind, she graduated from Millersville University with a 4.0 grade point average.
Cambria will be sorely missed by all who knew her including but not limited to her sister (Autumn deVitry), her nephew (Rowan Jaramillo), her siblings/cousins (Nathan Carter and Paige Fries), her aunts and uncles (Vicki Coen, Renaud and Debbie deVitry, and the rest of the deVitry family), her fianc (Steve Weire), and numerous other friends, cousins, and loved ones including Pam Ross, Jara Potts, James Hocking, and many many others.
We all love you Cambira and deeply look forward to one day again enjoying the comfort, kindness, and love your presence brings.
Contributions in memory of Cambria may be made to pawswithacause.org.
