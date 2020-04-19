Calvin W. "Chip" Clarke, Jr., 72, of Lancaster, PA, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Radford, VA, Chip was the son of the late Calvin W. Clarke, Sr. and Mary Ruth Williams Clarke. He spent most of his career in the automobile business as a finance and sales manager. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Forward Observer for Artillery 199th Light Infantry Vietnam, known as the Redcatchers. He earned the Combat Infantry Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters.
Chip was known and loved by many. He was Chipper, Dad, and Papa. He loved his family and friends and held a special love for his grandkids. He enjoyed golf, dining out, sharing memories, laughing, hearing Pastor Sam preach, and especially planning fun and meaningful activities for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his three daughters: Candice married to Ken Pecka of Mechanicsville, VA, Jessica married to Todd Michener of West Chester, PA, and Alyson married to Josh Grine of Lancaster, PA, 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and by his siblings: Susan Haynes, Randy Clarke, and Cathy Northington. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Clarke.
Please make contributions in Chip's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
