Calvin Swartzentruber

Calvin Swartzen-truber, 85, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Katy (Phillips) Swartzentruber for 63 years. He was born at home on a farm in Christiana to the late Ephraim and Anna (Smoker) Swartzentruber.
Calvin served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Bell Atlantic in West Chester as a design engineer. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Barry Swartzentruber of Parkesburg, Tina Clark of Lancaster, and Terry Swartzentruber of Stroudsburg, PA, grandchildren; Lisa Siu and her husband Greg, Brett Swartzentruber and his wife Christina, Lindsay Berkey and her husband Ryan, Teresa Fernandez and her husband Edil, Katelyn Swartzentruber and her fianc Alex Acrich, Luke Swartzentruber, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson Kenny Clark, siblings Earl, Lester, Leo, and Mary Swartzentruber, Verna Howe, and Sara Ann Boll.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Upper Octorara Cemetery, 357 Octorara Rd., Parkesburg.
Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »