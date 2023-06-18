Calvin L. Smith 1962 2023

Calvin L. Smith, 60, of Cochranville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at home.
He was the husband of Denise Groff Smith with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Born in Seven Valleys, PA, he was the son of Grace V. Gutshall Smith of Christiana, PA and the late John L. Smith.
Calvin was employed with Runnymede Racing Farm, Coatesville as an assistant broodmare manager. He was a recipient of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards 2021 dedication to breeding.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, gardening and horseracing.
He is survived by his wife; mother; two daughters, Megan Hanna (Zach) of Quarryville and Ashley Ladley (Garth) of Coatesville; four grandchildren, Chelsey Hanna, Callie Hanna, Bryson Ladley and Sierra Ladley; and three sisters, Brenda Melrath of Nottingham, Doris McMillan of Drumore and Tammy Helm of Nottingham.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the New Bolton Center, 382 W. Street Rd., Kennett Square, PA 19348
