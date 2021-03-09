Calvin Kyle Murrey, 11, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, Calvin is the son of Jennifer Johnson and Adam Dennis. He attended 5th grade at Lafayette Elementary School and formerly Hamilton Elementary School.
Calvin is a gamer, youtuber, and ticktocker. He is "the party starter." He enjoys swimming, playing football, and hanging out with his cousins. He is very close to and looks up to his big sister, Kazchmir Marie. Calvin is the best big brother to his baby sister, Grace Elizabeth. He is and always will be her protector. He will be remembered as a super smart, sweet, loving, energetic child with a big smile and bright eyes who is always willing to lend a helping hand. Calvin has a relationship with Christ and has had personal encounters with our Lord Jesus Christ while here on earth.
Calvin went to live in heaven and will one day be reunited with his mother, Jennifer, two sisters, his Lolo, Auntie Shannon, his cousins,maternal grandparents, Cheryl Flora and Bennie and Jodi Johnson and maternal great-grandmother, Darlene McMullin. Numerous family and friends will miss him and be anxiously waiting to see him again. Our hearts are saddened to see him go but celebrated his arrival into the pearly gates of heaven where he is truly at home and moving towards eternity with God. Until we meet again, Calvin, we will miss you dearly and continuously pray for our salvation so that one day we can all be together again. "Where you go, I will follow."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calvin's Life Celebration Home Going Funeral Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with The Rev. Roland P. Forbes officiating. The family will receive friends at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park with his cousin Kyle, who passed away in 2009.
Memorial contributions may be sent to his Go Fund Me account https://gofund.me/1f82f7a4. To view the service live, please go to Ebenezer Baptist Church YouTube page.
