Calvin Jay Yoder was born on November 30, 1952 and passed away in the loving presence of his immediate family on April 26, 2023. He died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Calvin was beloved by his family and took delight in his children and four grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lavina Yoder (Hoover) of New Holland, PA, and his three daughters, Heidi Pixley (Nathan) of Glenside, PA, Dorothy Yoder of Philadelphia, PA, and Becky Boll (Jason) of Pittsburgh, PA.
He was the son of Raymond and Mildred Yoder and the brother of six siblings. He is predeceased by his parents, twin brother Melvin Yoder, and sister-in-law Kathleen Yoder. He is also survived by siblings Janet Beiler (Ben) of Oxford, PA, Cletus Yoder of Columbus, OH, Martha Stoltzfus (Lester) of Honeybrook, PA, Rose Dietrich (Ken) of Slatington, PA, and John Yoder (Alice) of Silver Springs, PA, and many more loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calvin was an avid hunter, played ice hockey, loved being outside in nature, and was an expert carpenter. Growing up on a farm, he loved riding ponies and getting into trouble with his brothers. He was a great storyteller with excellent comedic timing and enjoyed watching the Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles.
Services will be held at Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Rd., Atglen, PA 19310 on Saturday, April 29. The viewing will take place at 9:30-11:00 AM with the funeral following at 11:00 AM. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
