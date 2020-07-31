Calvin J. Frymyer, Sr., 86, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Masonic Villages of Elizabethtown. Born in Ephrata to the late Harry and Minerva (Crowther) Frymyer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce, Gary and Kenny Frymyer.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Joyce E. (Myers) Frymyer; his children, Denise Pettyjohn, wife of Allen, Calvin Jay Frymyer, Jr., husband of Kimberly, and Scott Frymyer; his six grandchildren, John M. Stover, Dana (Pettyjohn) Pfautz, Amanda Frymyer, Jayson Frymyer, Eric Frymyer and Breanna Frymyer; his six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy Weidman and Sandra Davidson; and many loving relatives and friends.
Calvin worked at Jones Motor Co., High Concrete and owned Cal's Place restaurant in Richland for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a 32nd Degree Freemason and a Member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge, Lebanon. He enjoyed scuba diving, running marathons, parachuting, hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on August 13, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, Lititz. Unfortunately, due to Covid, this service will be restricted to immediate family members only.
