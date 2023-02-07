Calvin G. Martin, 52, of Myerstown, PA entered into rest on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at home. He was born September 8, 1970, in Ephrata, PA to Irvin O. and Ella Mae (Redcay) Martin of Myerstown, who survive. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 4 siblings: Sharon (Nelson) Burkholder of Myerstown; Christopher (Melody) Martin of Robesonia; Shannon (Norma) Martin of Philadelphia; and Sheldon (J. Renee) Martin of Denver; 19 nieces and nephews; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Visitation is planned for Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Sharon Mennonite Fellowship, Corner of Union & Greble Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046. Funeral is Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10am, also at Sharon Mennonite Fellowship.
A living tribute »