Calvin Daniel King, 67, 4725 White Oak Road, Harrison, Arkansas 72601 passed away on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. The son of Enos B. and Elizabeth (Zook) King, he was born in Gap, PA on August 19, 1952.
Calvin was a lover of God and His word. He enjoyed woodworking and was a hard worker. He was gentle, kind and considerate of others. He was unselfish and not inclined to take advantage of anyone. He was a beloved mentor to both family and friends. Calvin loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, E. Benuel, and a son Lovell E.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy (Yoder) King; his sons, Steven (Angie), Orlondo (Kimberly), and Nathaniel, of Arkansas; a daughter Hadassa (Carlin) Beiler, Arkansas, daughter-in-law Yvonne King, Guys Mills, PA; six brothers, Jonas, Samuel, Mahlon, Emanuel, Raymond, and Mark, a sister Mary, and eight grandchildren.
