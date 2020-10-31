Caleb J. Peachey, 89 of 25 Juliasam Drive, Belleville, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on the morning of October 30, 2020 at his home.
Born April 1, 1931 in Brown Township, he was a son of the late Samuel Hildeburtus Peachey and Julia Ann (Yoder) Peachey. On October 6, 1956, he married Bertha S. (Stoltzfus) Peachey. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2016.
Surviving are: his children, Emerson Peachey & wife Sandy of Reedsville, PA; Charlene Brawley & husband Chuck of Mount Airy, MD; Viola Monaghan & husband Gerry of Ithaca, NY; Virgil Peachey of Portland, OR; Cecilia Cressent & husband George of Briarcliff Manor, NY; and Elliott Peachey & wife Jessica of Grasonville, MD; 12 grandchildren, and siblings, Sarah Glick of Belleville, Lois Yoder & husband Williard of McAlevy's Fort, and Lydia Frey of Goshen, IN, as well as a sister-in-law, Suvilla Peachey of Belleville.
Along with his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ben Peachey, Fanny Miller, Peter Peachey, Mary Miller, Joshua Peachey, Julia King, a stillborn daughter, Darlene Peachey, a daughter-in-law, Dana Peachey, and granddaughters, Erin Peachey and Corey Tindall.
Caleb grew up as an Amish farmboy and the son of a blacksmith. He started his own excavating company, CJ Peachey Excavating. He later became a long-distance truck driver and had worked for Fulk Roads Construction. After his retirement, he and his wife Bertha operated Hickory Grove Bed & Breakfast from their home.
He was a member of the Allensville Mennonite Church where he served as an elder. He also previously attended Conestoga Mennonite Church and Otelia Mennonite Church where he served as an enthusiastic song leader. He served on the board at Valley View Haven and Belleville Mennonite School and was an MDS coordinator. Caleb enjoyed riding horses, taking people on rides with his horse drawn spring wagon, raising chicken and ducks, memorizing and reciting poetry, and engaging others in a game of Scrabble. He helped to initiate Meals on Wheels in the area as well.
Being born on April Fool's Day, this carried on through his life. He led a very jovial and mischievous life and loved to tell people he was a ‘fool for Christ.' He always had a ready smile, a twinkle in his sparkling blue eyes, and a poem in his pocket.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Allensville Mennonite Church. His family will receive friends following the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Locust Grove Cemetery.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Allensville Mennonite Church, PO Box 35, Allensville, PA 17002 or to Family Hospice, part of UPMC, PO Box 352, Altoona, PA 16603 or online at www.homenursingagency.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
