Caleb Emanuel Fisher, 9, of 227A Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville went to be with Jesus on Friday forenoon July 29, 2022. He died from head injuries in an accident in York Co. The son of Mervin J. and Malinda King Fisher, Caleb attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: brothers, Jamie Luke and Jeffrey Ryan; sisters, Marcia, Caroline and Janessa; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Naomi King, York Co.; paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Lydiann Fisher, Gordonville; maternal great-grandparents, Rachel King and Rebecca King. Caleb was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Melvin and Katie Beiler, Elam King, Amos C. and Rachel Fisher, Levi King.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. EST Monday Aug. 1, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville.
April 14, 2013 - July 29, 2022
Caleb Emanuel Fisher ist alt gevorden
9 yrs., 3 months, 15 days Furman's Leola
