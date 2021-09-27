Caleb Anthony Beiler, stillborn son of Vernon S. and Lydia Rose Esch Beiler of Lynwood Road, Ronks, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Surviving beside his parents are 2 sisters, Laura Marie Beiler and Kathleen Joy Beiler; paternal grandparents, Emmanuel and Miriam Beiler; maternal grandparents, Wilmer and Linda May Esch; paternal great-grandparents, Elam and Fannie Beiler and Joseph and Naomi Smucker; maternal great-grandparents, Abner and Lydia Esch. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Caleb Beiler
