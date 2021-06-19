Caitlyn Suzanne Tilghman, 16, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. She was born with Ataxia-Telengiectasia, which is a rare neurodegenerative condition. Additionally, she was a cancer survivor. Despite the many hardships she faced, Caitlyn never complained and lived life to the fullest.
She was born in Voorhees, NJ to Carl and Laurie B. (Gresh) Tilghman.
Caitlyn enjoyed make-up, music, the beach, watching movies, and singing. She loved all animals and especially her dog, Penny.
In addition to her parents, Caitlyn is survived by a brother, Brandon Tilghman of Houston, TX; maternal grandparents, Robert and Suzanne Gresh of Stevens; paternal grandmother, Kathy Tilghman of Kannapolis, NC; maternal great-grandfather, John R. Kautz of Boyertown; and maternal great-grandmother, Lois Gresh of Boyertown.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Alex Tilghman, and paternal grandfather, Joseph Tilghman.
Interment is private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life time and place will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Caitlyn's memory may be made to ATCP.org, ATCP, 6810 N. State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
