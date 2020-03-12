Cain Anthony Frankhouser, 31, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of G. Eric and Sonya Lee Longenecker Frankhouser. He was the fiancé of Leslie M. Montes. Besides his parents and fiancé, he is survived by five children; two sisters, McKenna L. Corcoran and Megann L. Frankhouser; grandmother, Anita L. St. Arnaud, as well as numerous family members.
Cain was an energetic and fun young man. He loved spending time with his family and teaching all of the kids about comics, Power Rangers and football.
He is dearly loved and deeply missed. The memorial service will be private.
