Caeleb Xavier Wesley, 20, of Lebanon, formerly of Denver, PA, died suddenly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. Born in Salisbury, MD he is the son of Christi (Beats) and Nicholas Gutshall and the late Stacy Dean Wesley.
Caeleb graduated from Cocalico High School in 2019 and Brownstown Campus CTC in Web Design. He loved videogaming, movies, cars, was mechanically skilled, and was known for quoting many of his favorite movies.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father, are four brothers, Cian Wesley, Cuinn Beats, Cylur Beats, and Dominic Gutshall, all of Lebanon, a sister, Brooke Gutshall, companion of Austin Swann, of Ephrata, uncles Darrell Beats, companion of Irma, of Shrewsbury, Dennis Wesley, of Maryland, maternal grandfather Paul Beats, of OCMD, grandparents, Pennie Gutshall and Terry Burkholder, and many cousins and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by an aunt Tabatha Harris.
The family has asked that all friends and family who will be attending Caeleb's viewing wear casual clothing with his favorite colors of red & black.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 7th, 2021 from 2PM-4PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, PA 17543 followed by a service of remembrance and sharing of memories at 4PM.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »