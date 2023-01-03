C. William Waxbom, 85, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Garden Spot Village following a lengthy illness.
He was married 51 years to Theona M. (Hasley) Waxbom. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of the late Ernest and Frieda Waxbom.
William was a graduate of West Chester High School class of 1955; he received his bachelor's degree from West Chester University in 1959 and also earned master's degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University. He was employed as a science teacher in the West Chester School District from 1959 to 1993.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland, PA, where he served as an offering teller, was on church council, the outreach committee, and the disaster relief team. William was involved with the Chester County Council of the Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years, where he received the District Order Merit, Wood Badge, Silver Beaver, Cheerful Service Award and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. In retirement, he was involved in Habitat for Humanity, and he also enjoyed woodworking, history, reading and traveling.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Jon P. Waxbom and his wife, Rebecca (Westphal) Waxbom of Tucson, AZ; a daughter, Erika L. Waxbom, and her husband, Jeremy Buchanan of Fort Worth, TX and his nephew, Eric Waxbom of Pittsburgh, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Interment following the service in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, The Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village or the Alzheimer's Association. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.