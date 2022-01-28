C. Wendell Hower passed away on January 26, 2022. He was the son of Robert and Esther (Kyper) Hower born on April 13, 1931 in western Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by the former Margaret ‘Peggy’ Hower to whom he was married for 56 years. He is survived by his daughters Sylvia (Barry) Guise of Mt. Holly Springs and Barbara Nicolardi of Broomall along with grandchildren, Emily (Lance) Bernhisel, Gardners, Anthony (Elizabeth) Nicolardi, Springfield and Holly Nicolardi, Broomall; and great grandson Owen Bernhisel who lovingly knew him as great pappy.
He is also survived by his wife of 7 ½ years, Lois Binkley Rineer.
Wendell graduated from Lititz High School in 1949 and Franklin and Marshall College in 1953. He received his Masters’ Degree from Temple University in 1956 and did additional graduate work at Lehigh University.
Upon graduation from Franklin and Marshall he was employed by the Manheim Township School District as a math teacher for 9 years, Assistant High School Principal and Athletic Director for 5 years and High School Principal for 29 ½ years retiring in 1996 after 43 ½ years.
While in college he was a member of the first undefeated football team at Franklin and Marshall in 1950 and was the co-captain of the 1952 team. He was very involved in high school athletics and was also a PIAA official in football, basketball and baseball. He was elected to the District III Committee of the PIAA representing Lancaster and the 9 surrounding counties in 1973, a position he held until his retirement in 1996. In 1997, he was elected Executive Director/Secretary of the District III Committee, a position he held until 2019.
He is a member of the Manheim Twp., the Franklin and Marshall College and the Susquehanna Chapter Halls of Fame. He has also received recognition from the Lancaster-Lebanon Athletic League. In 2019, he received the George Kirchner Memorial Award from the Lancaster Sportswriters Association.
An active member of the PA State Principals Association, he served many years on their board and as president of the state board during 1993-94. A long-time resident of Lititz, he served 18 ½ years as a Borough Council member; the last 6 as president. He also served 8 years on the Warwick School Board after his retirement. Wendell was also a lifelong member of the Lititz Moravian Church.
There will be no viewing. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Wendell's memory to the Book of Remembrance, Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.