C. Wayne Meyer, 91, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on July 9, 2020. Born in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Aaron and Minnie (Seger) Meyer. Following high school, Wayne attended The Bible Institute of Philadelphia.
After relocating to Lancaster in the 1970s, Wayne was employed by Watt & Shand and Gimbel's Department Stores. He later retired from Nissin Foods.
Wayne loved to restore old homes, and avidly collected art and antique furnishings. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family and took pleasure in traveling. Wayne was also an animal lover, who always had a dog by his side, and faithfully supported the Humane Society.
He is survived by his friend of many years, P. Wesley Burrows of Lancaster; a daughter, Lois J. Fontaine of Salem, Oregon; his sister, Eleanor Evans of Lancaster; two grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A closed casket visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Pequea Brethren in Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Grace Baptist Church or the Humane Society of Lancaster. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
