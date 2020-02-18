C. Theron Kreider, 91, of Leola, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Monday, February 17, 2020 following a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Reuben and Elva Kreider of Goodville, PA.
He was the loving husband of Margaret H. (Overly) Kreider for 71 years. He was employed as a machinist for 42 years at the former New Holland Machine Company, now CNH.
Theron enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a former member of Big Oak Hunting Club in Lycoming County. Theron, known as "T" to many friends, was an avid bowler. He loved baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals were his favorite baseball team. He was a long time member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, PA.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Margaret is a son Terry D. married to Diane (Harsh) Kreider, Akron, daughter Betty J. Kreider, Ephrata, and daughter Joan M. Kreider, Leola; two grandchildren: Bradley S. married to Marilyn M. Kreider and Jill married to Ryan Sweigart, five great-grandchildren: Leah, Abigail, Daniel, Kolton and Owen and a brother Jerry P. Kreider.
He was preceded in death by three siblings: Margaret Krans, Dora Kreider and Eddy Kreider.
His funeral will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Stan Maughn officiating. Interment will be in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Church Global Missions, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
A living tribute »