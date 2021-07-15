C. Russell Connors, 101 years, of Atglen PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on July 11, 2021. Son of the late Cornelius and Novella "Josephine" Connors (née Davis). Beloved husband of the late Anna (née Rocci). Loving father of Russell Wayne (Paula) Connors, Michael (Vicki) Connors and Carol Ann (the late William "Chico" Schuyler) Connors-McCall. Dear brother of Emory Connors and the late Robert Connors, Ralph Connors, Roland Connors, Raymond Connors and Jeanette Connors. Cherished grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 22 and great-great-grandfather of 1.
Russell was a proud WWII Veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps as a Staff Sergeant. He worked for many years at General Steel and then worked for DuPont in Deepwater, NJ when he then retired in 1982. Russell enjoyed spending time with his family, he had a great sense of humor and loved to do puzzles of all sorts. He was an avid sports fan, never missing any of the Philadelphia Eagles or Phillies games. Most of all, he loved being a Pop Pop.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at the Penningtonville Presbyterian Church, 406 Main Street Atglen, PA 19310. Funeral service at 11:30AM. Interment with military honors to follow at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 W. Ridge Road, Linwood, PA. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. Visit costantinoprimofh.com for lasting condolences.
