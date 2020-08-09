C. Ross “Chip” Boyer, Jr., 78, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School and also a graduate of Thompson Institute.
Chip is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathe (Fisher) Boyer, his 3 children, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kendal Bittle, of Cocoa, Florida and preceded in death by his sister, Carole Taylor of Harrisburg, PA. He was the son of the late C. Ross Boyer, Sr. and S. Isabella (Mullen) Boyer of Harrisburg. Chip recently retired from the Boyer Motor Company of Ephrata, PA after 26 years of business.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fellowship Baptist Church of Mount Joy, PA, Community Baptist Church of Lawrence, MA, or Open Door Baptist Church of Mayfair, PA. Both Community Baptist and Open Door Baptist churches are church plants that Chip’s grandchildren have started.
The service that will celebrate the life of Chip Boyer will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Faith Bible Church of Mount Joy preceded by a viewing from 12:00 Noon. Interment will be at Hummelstown Cemetery following the service. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com