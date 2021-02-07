C. Richard Myers, 83, of Ephrata, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Reading. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Marie Shenk Myers. He was the husband of the late Naomi Lapp Myers and Arlene Smith Myers. He was an automobile re-conditioner and attended Berean Bible Church. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar with his wife Arlene at many events throughout the region. Richard enjoyed taking walks, going to Wawa, enjoying their coffee and the friends he made there.
He is survived by: children, Dolores A. wife of Raymond K. Brock, Clair R. husband of Jackie Kennedy Myers both of Quarryville, Marvin N. husband of Vicki Rowe Myers of Peach Bottom, Philip E. husband Melanie Ingram Myers of Lititz; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Ruth Beiler of Lititz, Nancy E. Nissly of Lancaster and Lori Thomas of Myerstown. He was preceded in death by siblings, Ralph M. Myers Jr., James Myers and Lois Brubaker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Furman's – Leola
