C. Richard "Dick" Hess, age 76 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully May 15, 2023 at home with his wife and children by his side. He courageously faced the challenges of living with Parkinson's Disease for 26 years.
Born on February 17, 1947, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles Benner and Alverna Heller Hess.
He was the husband of Mary Ann Umble Hess with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Dick was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1965 and worked at High Steel Structures for 36 1/2 years where he started the Quality Control Department and held various supervisory positions.
While attending Bart Mennonite Church, Dick served as an elder, SS teacher, trustee, church administrator and finance committee chair. As a member of the Gideon Society, he supported the local distribution of Bibles.
Dick had a passion for missions and was involved in numerous mission trips to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, Russia, and Moldova.
Dick enjoyed music and participated in a Men's Quartet, singing of hymns at church, and played the trumpet.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with his father, children, brothers-in-law and nephews, canoeing, skiing, hiking, and trips to the family cabin with his grandchildren.
Dick and Mary Ann enjoyed spending time over 50 years with their "IW group"; 12 couples whose friendship extended back to their years serving together in Portland, ME.
Dick was a loyal friend and known for his quiet manner and words of wisdom. He was kind, compassionate, and welcoming to everyone he met, and loved children.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a son, Chris husband of Melissa, Lancaster, a daughter, Dawn wife of Troy Shreckengast, Lancaster, five grandchildren, Shannyn (Kyle) Blocker, Elizabeth Hess, Madison (Austin) Wanner, Roman Shreckengast, and Wren Hess and one great grandchild, Kylin Blocker. He is also survived by two brothers, Don (Janet) Hess of Manheim, PA, and Bob (Joan) Hess of Landisville, three sisters, Anne Stoltzfus, of Charlottsville, VA, Dottie Pearson-Braesch (Michael) of Vacaville, CA, and Sally Jo Landis (Doug) of Lancaster, PA.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Community Care for the compassionate and loving care given to Dick.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 19 at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster at 4:00 PM with family visitation beginning at 2:30 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Smile Train, PO Box 96246, Washington, DC 20090-6246.
To send an online condolence, visit www.shiveryfuneralhome.com