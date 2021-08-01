C. Louise Butler, 76, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Monday July 26, 2021. Louise was born on July 2, 1945 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Harry K. and Helen J. (Heisey) Charles. Louise married Samuel Butler on June 12, 1964 and together shared 57 years of matrimony. Together they raised a loving family, created countless memories, and shared an immense love for one another. Defined as a gracious and caring woman, Louise worked as a housekeeper at Conestoga View for 28 years. She retired in 2013. During that period, she helped many and created lasting friendships with the residents.
Louise enjoyed cooking, sewing, and attending yard sales. A woman of faith, Louise attended The Worship Center. Her family was her pride and joy. She always looked forward to holiday gatherings, decorating the home for holidays, and cooking the holiday meals for her family. Louise had an unconditional love for her grandchildren and always found time to attend their sporting events. An avid traveler at heart, Louise and Samuel went on many cruises through the years and especially enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Mansfield, PA. Above all, Louise cherished her family and will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving is her beloved husband: Samuel Butler; two sons: Curtis Butler husband of Sallie and Scott Butler; a daughter: Brandy Cintron wife of Noel; two sisters: June Rineer wife of Earl and Mindy Kahl; seven treasured grandchildren: Curtis, Jr., Kayla, Tiana, Destiny, Nyla, Jalen, and Alana; as well as one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a brother: James Charles.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Thursday August 5, 2021 from 10AM to 11AM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 11AM. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louise's honor can be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com