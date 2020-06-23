C. LeRoy Dombach passed from this earth June 17, 2020. He was born August 29, 1935, the son and only child of Chester and Edna (Ulmer) Dombach.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Eleanor Nolt. Daughters: Sherry Sensenig (Doug), Connie Zeiset (Eric) Cindy Raught (Jeff), and one son Jay Dombach (Melanie Perdeus). Stepchildren: Cindy Hoffert, Tim Rice and Sandy Kotay, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife Darlene Fenninger. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Lauren Rice.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »