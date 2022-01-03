C. Jacqueline Valentine, 84, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation (Lancashire Hall) in Neffsville. She was born in Elberton, GA, the daughter of the late Charles and Ida Faye Parham Ginn. Her husband, James Albert Valentine died in 1977.
Jacqueline worked for the Religious Education Department of Franklin & Marshall College, the Law offices of Jim Heinle, I.U. 13 of Lancaster, and the Lancaster Housing Authority. She was a member of Westgate Baptist Church.
Most of Jacqueline’s happiest times were spent bowling, dance competitions, and visits to Cape May and Las Vegas to play the slots. She also enjoyed reading.
Surviving are her children: son, James A. Valentine of Lancaster, PA, daughter, Julie A. Didyoung of Lititz, PA, son, Charles J. married to Diana Valentine of Lancaster, PA; her granddaughter, Samantha Didyoung of Lititz, PA. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Jack Didyoung.
Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jacqueline’s name may be made to The American Heart Assoc., www.heart.org or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
