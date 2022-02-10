C. Irvin Weaver, 90, formerly of Fivepointville, PA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Fairmount Homes. He was the loving husband of E. Ruth (Hurst) Weaver, with whom he shared over 64 years of marriage until her death in 2016. Born in Martindale, he was the son of the late Walter and Mable (Snader) Weaver.
Irvin left a legacy as a man who loved the Word of God and demonstrated a life of integrity. He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, and worked as co-founder of Weaver’s Store Inc., Fivepointville. He had a passion to build God’s Kingdom by his involvement in mission boards, Vacation Bible School Superintendent, and Christian school education. He was also involved in church planting in Tamaqua and Shiloh, Reading PA. He served as school board member with Gehman’s Mennonite School and was instrumental in founding Terre Hill Mennonite High School and serving as a board member. Additionally, he served on the board of Life Counseling Ministries for 22 years.
He is survived by seven children: Janet Sensenig, wife of Lowell, Mohnton, PA; Melvin H Weaver, husband of Jeanette, Reinholds, PA; Irvin Weaver, Jr., husband of Karen, Denver, PA; Ruthann Bartch, wife of Brian, Akron, PA; W. Ray Weaver, husband of Doretta, Reading, PA; Doris Wile, wife of Glenn, Cassville, NY; Nelson Weaver, husband of Melanie, Denver, PA; a son-in-law, Greg Law, Schwenksville, PA; 40 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Betty Law; son-in-law, Dan Wile; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Weaver; a brother A. Earl Weaver; and a sister R. Irene Sensenig.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14th at 10 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata with Eugene Weaver and David Sensenig officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining cemetery. Viewings will be held on Sunday, February 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and on Monday 9-10 AM followed by services at 10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.