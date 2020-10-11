C. Henry Beazley, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Lancaster, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
A retired letter carrier, he served with the Lancaster Post Office for 34 years, and is a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He most recently worked as an escort driver for High Steel Structures for 13 years.
Henry graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1943, and was inducted into the U.S. Navy on the same day he graduated. He participated in the invasion of Southern France, serving with P.T. Squadron 15. He also participated with Squadron 10 in the South Pacific taking part in the last invasion of WW II at Borneo. He was a member of several Navy Memorial Organizations. Henry was a former member of the metal detector's club, and he enjoyed building and working with model airplanes.
Henry was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Charles W. and Myra (Aument) Beazley. His wife, Peggy (Himelwright) Beazley resides in Lancaster and they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 29th.
Surviving are three sons: David Beazley, husband of Beckie (Donecker) of Ephrata, Jeffrey Beazley, husband of Robin (Linkins) of Columbia, and Toby Beazley, husband of Roxanne (Doll) of Maytown; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be private with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
