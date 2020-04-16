C. Elmer Ginter, 91, formerly of Conestoga, PA, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 with his loving wife at his side at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim following a period of declining health. Born in Manor Twp., Lancaster County, PA, he was the son of the late Paul S. and Rachael Frey Ginter. He was the husband of Margaret Harnish Ginter. They were married for 73 years on January 18.
Elmer was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Millersville. He was a local self-employed contractor. His enjoyed the mountains, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Jim Ginter of Holtwood, Betsy, wife of Bruce Sauder, of Lancaster, and Bill, husband of Judy Ginter, of Pequea; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was the last of five siblings.
Services will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
