C. Dennis Bear, known by many as Dennie, 71, of Lancaster, passed on peacefully Tuesday February 16, 2021. Born March 31, 1949 in Lancaster, Dennie was the son of the late Clarence and Irene (Myers) Bear.
A 1967 graduate of McCaskey High School, Dennie enlisted in the United States Army following high school and was stationed in Germany. Following his dedicated service to our country, he went on to work at R.R. Donnelly for over 37 years from 1972 until his retirement in 2009. He was a professional pressman.
On February 12, 2000, Dennie married Linda Skean and went on to celebrate 21 wonderful years together which was full of memories and joy. An avid muscle car enthusiast, Dennie owned a 1970 and 1988 mustang and worked on them often. He was a member of the Mustang Club of America and produced the Lancaster County Cruisers newsletter for several years. Aside from American Muscle, Dennie enjoyed cooking, listening to music, watching NASCAR, and travelling around the world. His travels took him to Ireland, Germany, Hawaii, Emerald Isle, and the Florida Keys. Dennie collected hundreds of vinyl records and attended numerous concerts through the years. Regarded as an avid NASCAR fan, he attended numerous races with his sons in years past. Above all and most importantly, Dennie loved spending time with his family and cherished memories created with them.
He is survived by his wife: Linda Bear and former wife: JoAnn Bear; two sons: Dennis J. Bear and Darryl W. Bear husband of Norma; a step son: John Ferenz companion of Stephanie Morrison; a step daughter: Debra Hatfield wife of Troy; three grandchildren: Ryan Bear, Kira Bear, and Shaye Berry; as well as a great-grandson: Oden Gehman. His presence will be missed by his two Dandie Dinmont Terrier fur babies, Bilbo Baggins Bear and Chloe Bear as well.
A celebration of life service for Dennie will be held at a later date. Inurnment will occur at the convenience of the family at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennie's honor can be made to the AMVETS Post 19, 715 Fairview Avenue #5827, Lancaster, PA 17603.
