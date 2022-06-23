C. David Miller III, 70, passed away at Hospice on June 20, 2022. He was the husband of Cherie L. Cataldi-Miller. Born in Cheverly, MD, on February 2, 1952, to the late Charles D. Miller Jr. and Thelma L. (Hoshal) Miller. Survived by his beloved wife Cherie L. Cataldi of Mount Joy, PA, his sister, Terri Crigger of WV, and his children and grandchildren by marriage whom he dearly loved.
David grew up in Clarksville/Columbia area, in Howard County, MD, where he was for many years, a volunteer and career firefighter, before moving to PA in 2005.
He served for many years as the Director of Computer and Classroom Technology for the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, MD. He retired in 2019 from Schneider as Logistical Transportation Support person for the Harley Davidson account in York, PA,
He was an avid Model Railroader and enjoyed videoing real trains for over 35 years, this was one of his main focus points prior to and after retirement.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. Family and friends will be received from 2:30 PM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Trinity UCC Cemetery. A reception will follow interment at Trinity UCC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory can be made to Trinity UCC at the above address.
