C. Carl McGinnis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his daughter's home on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday November 6th. He was the husband of the late Betty Parmer McGinnis who died Apr. 10, 2019. They observed their 63rd wedding anniversary Mar. 17, 2019. Prior to his residence at Brethren Village, he lived in Leola, PA for 57 years. Born in Kinzers, PA, he was the son of the late Howard H. and Myrtle Houck McGinnis who resided in Blue Ball.
Following graduation from New Holland High School in 1948, McGinnis began his career at Sperry New Holland now known as CNH Industrial. During his next 43.5 years with that company, he held numerous management positions.
During 1951-1954 McGinnis served with the United States Marines, 1st Marine Division in Korea where three campaign stars were awarded. Following his three year tour of duty, he attended Drexel Institute evening school where he was certificated in Welding Engineering.
McGinnis was active in local fast-pitch softball both as a player and coach. He was a dedicated member of the Bareville-Leola-Leacock Lions Club, having been president of that organization 1997-1998. He belonged to the Leola United Methodist Church for 55 plus years where he served on church council and also participated in their Super Seniors Club. His hobbies included golf, Pinochle, and participating in Lions Club events.
Surviving are three daughters: Cindy Simmons, wife of Ronald Simmons, Leola, Linda Bergstrom, wife of Eric Bergstrom, Lancaster, and Nancy Lopez, wife of Mark Lopez, Leola; six grandchildren, Ashlee Simmons, Brittany Simmons, Michael Bergstrom, Matthew Bergstrom, Ryan Lopez, Joel Lopez, and a great-grandson, Jack Bergstrom; sisters, Gladys M. Rutt, wife of Mervin Rutt, Ephrata, Maribelle M. Steffy, wife of the late Jason Steffy, Ephrata; and a brother, Melvin H. McGinnis, husband of Lynn McGinnis of Ocean City, MD.
Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. If desired, memorials may be sent to the Bareville-Leola-Leacock Lions Club, c/o Norm Weaver, 896 Hornig Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's – Leola
