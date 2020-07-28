Byron Walter Sprock, 94, passed peacefully Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a short illness. Byron was the loving husband of 67 years to Joan Snader Sprock. Byron was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Barron) Sprock of Central City, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by four daughters and their families: Donna (Sprock) Hlavacek, Manheim; Kate Stehman, wife of Ken, Elizabethtown; Gail Sprock, domestic partner of Jesse Andrews, Manheim; and Carolyn Sprock, Allentown, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Andrea Stehman, Mark Stehman, Lee Billips, Zoe Basilone, and Erica (Billips) Moyer, wife of Dan Moyer, and their children, Carmelina and Carter; a brother, Carl Sprock, husband of Rose, Central City. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Sprock and two sisters: Victoria Ripple and Frances Husla.
After serving as a signalman in the Navy during World War ll, Byron graduated from West Chester State Teachers College where he met his future wife Joan on the very first day of classes. He became a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Manheim Central School District in 1954, starting the school district’s golf program 1965 and coaching multiple sports over his career for the district. He returned to West Chester to earn his Master’s Degree in 1969. Byron retired from the district in 1982. Byron was especially proud and humbled by a former student who credited Byron for inspiring him to become a Health and Physical Education teacher himself. He nominated Byron for the Project Inspiration Award. This meant that Byron’s name would be placed on a plaque by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education and be on permanent display in Logan, W. VA. Byron was also elected to the Manheim Central Hall of Fame in 2008.
Byron was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church in Manheim, where he served through the years as an usher, driver, and Sunday school teacher. Byron will be remembered for his ebullient sense of humor, love of family, eagerness to tell stories, and invaluable golfing advice.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Byron’s memory may be made to the Manheim Central Foundation For Educational Enrichment, P.O. Box 475, Manheim, PA 1745. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com