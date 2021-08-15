Byron W. Trachte, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Air Force, Retired, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the age of 88. He was the son of the late Walter and Lorraine (nee David) Trachte of Neillsville, WI.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Caryl, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage, and his cherished daughter, Elizabeth, of whom he was very proud. Also, he is survived by three sisters: Arlene (Mrs. Lyle Abrahamson) of Fairchild, WI, and Bernice (Mrs. Romaine Boyer) and Karen (Mrs. Wayne Kurth), both of Neillsville, WI, a sister-in-law, Allene Trachte of Pink Hill, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Trachte.
He joined the Air Force in 1954 and served tours in Europe and Korea. After retiring in 1976, he pursued a second career in shopping center development and construction.
Interment will be a graveside ceremony at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in Byron's memory to the Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
