Byron S. Fisher, 66, of West Hempfield Township passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He was the husband of the late Mary E. Fisher. Byron was born in Lancaster, son of the late Daniel S. and Mary E. Haas Fisher.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Pennsy Supply for over 20 years. Byron attended Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a member of the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club for over 40 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, gardening, flowers, his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his dogs and collecting cast iron pans.
He is survived by his children: Heather R. McCollum (companion: Mike Gardner); Byron S. Fisher II (companion: Nicole Jarrett); Sayward E. (Tony) Emlet. Former son-in-law: David Shenberger. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brothers: Daniel L. Fisher and Frederick W. (Kathy) Fisher. Sister: Gayle L. Peters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. An additional Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
Pease omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »