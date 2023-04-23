Byron "Ron" Edgerton dies after a courageous battle with... life. He fought that battle well and won many campaigns.
He didn't go anywhere to be with anyone. He just died. Got that?!? He died.
Ron liked soil planes, dogs, motorcycles, dogs, and sailboats.
Ron was the brother of Tim Edgerton, grandfather to Dustin Hodges of Normal, Illinois, and Kendra Edgerton of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
He will be missed by insurance agents, waitresses, bartenders, and his dog. He will miss his friends and neighbors, particularly those in his flying club and the Finkel family.
Ron taught ESL in Adult Education for Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 for 26 years. Prior to that, he helped shape the retail record industry by working for a National retail chain for 18 years in the Midwestern states.
Ron is survived by a sister in Alton, Missouri.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com